Sydney Sweeney Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Whimsical 3D Floral Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Sydney Sweeny was whimsically chic at LACMA’s Art + Film Gala tonight.

The actress showed up to the red carpet in a fluffy pink, pleated gown with a miniskirt. The long-sleeves of the dress evoked a botanical garden with shoulder-to-wrist 3D peonies.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images for LACMA

Sweeny styled the look with a set of diamond studs, a sleek dancer’s bun with a side part, and a natural makeup look with flushed, rosy cheeks.

To elevate her look, the actress slipped on a pair of towering Giambattista Valli heels. These $1,450 shoes featured a peep-toe design, with 7.5-inch heels and a glittery finish.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images

When she’s not wearing disco-ready pumps, Sweeny can be seen wearing a variety of footwear styles from comfy and sporty sneakers to lady-like pumps. The “White Lotus” actress has often seen rocking slingback heels and strappy sandals featuring girly details like sparkling crystals and bows.

The red carpet was filled with other stunningly-dressed attendees, including Paris Hilton, actor Elliot Page and TikTok star Addison Rae.

The LACMA’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s 11th annual event, once again supported by Gucci, also the key footwear designer for many red carpet attendees, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational program.

PHOTOS: LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals