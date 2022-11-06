Salma Hayek Sparkles in Sequin Ombre Dress & Platform Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Sparkling from her head down to her feet, Salma Hayek attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight.

Hayek wore a Gucci gown and sky-high platforms, towering over the crowd. Her dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with lace trim, and straps bedazzled with glimmering crystals. The skirt, much like the top half of the garment, was floor length, and the hem was also decorated with that same dainty lace. The sequined fabric started a dark green up at the top, working its way down to a peach.

Salma Hayek attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hayek slipped into gloves that matched the dress, paired alongside diamond bracelets that almost perfectly blended into the fabric. The Mexican-American actress kept her long brown hair styled in shaggy waves parted down the middle and her makeup peachy and bright.

Although they weren’t exactly visible, thanks to the eclipsing hem of her dress, Hayek strutted across the red carpet in staple black platform heels that offered the 56-year-old a sky-high boost.

When in doubt, Hayek seems to gravitate towards a few sleek and versatile styles. Known for her penchant for sharp heels and trend-oriented, statement-making styles, the actress often dons platform pumps and strappy sandals from Gucci, as a muse to designer Alessandro Michele.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the 11th consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



