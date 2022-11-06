Blackpink’s Rosé Goes Retro in Hooded Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Rosé took sultry retro style for a night out at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night, the Blackpink musician posed in a draped black Saint Laurent gown. Hailing from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, her Anthony Vaccarello-designed piece included a column-style skirt with a strapless sweetheart neckline. A diamond-shaped bodice cutout formed a dynamic cutout silhouette, complete with an attached hood for a dash of futuristic ’80s glamour. Finishing Rosé’s ensemble was a slim glossy black leather clutch, as well as a spiky gold sculpted cuff bracelet.

Rosé attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Rosé’s shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely she slipped on a pair of heeled sandals or pumps in a matching black tone as her gown. Complementary or monochrome pairs have been go-to shoes for the singer on the red carpet over the years, particularly in recent months. During the Gala, they were also popular for celebrities in attendance as well, many of whom wore a range of heeled platforms, sandals and pumps.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



