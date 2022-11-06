×
Quinta Brunson Channels Princess Glamour in Taffeta Dress & Hidden Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala – Arrivals
Kendall Jenner
Paris Hilton
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Salma Hayek
Quinta Brunson turned up in a black and teal taffeta dress for the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala tonight.

The “Abbott Elementary” creator, writer, and leading actress arrived to the event wearing a princess-worthy teal and black dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt with a wide black belt cinching in the waist. The dress was paired with sheer, elbow-length gloves.

Quinta Brunson attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Quinta Brunson attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.
CREDIT: Getty Images for LACMA

Brunson styled the look further with a pair of sleek dangly earrings, a high ponytail with a side bang, and a natural glam makeup look with mauve pink lip.

Quinta Brunson attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Quinta Brunson attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.
CREDIT: Getty Images

While Brunson’s shoes weren’t visible with this look, the actress is known for rocking sleek and strappy pumps with her bold red carpet ensembles to elongate her dainty stature.

Brunson was amongst a number of stylishly dressed attendees, including Paris Hilton, actor Elliot Page and TikTok star Addison Rae.

The LACMA’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s 11th annual event, once again supported by Gucci, also the key footwear designer for many red carpet attendees, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational program.

Access exclusive content

