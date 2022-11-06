Olivia Wilde Pops in Cherry-Red Heels, Latex Opera Gloves & Chainmail Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Olivia Wilde made an eye-catching entrance tonight at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director hit the red carpet in a two-toned Gucci gown. Her outfit, styled by Karla Welch, included a low neckline upheld by thin straps, complete with an allover chevron print made from silver and dark purple chainmail. Finished with a chevron-cut hem, Wilde’s outfit was cinched with a matching silver chainmail belt for added glitz. Her light-catching attire was completed with dramatically bright red elbow-length latex gloves, as well as sparkling diamond drop earrings.

Olivia Wilde attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a slick set of Gucci’s heeled sandals. Her cherry-red style, crafted from glossy patent leather, featured minimalist angled toe straps and buckled ankle straps. The pair, grounded with thin soles and counters, was complete with towering stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set complemented Wilde’s gloves while retaining its own tonal pop of color, creating a cohesive ensemble from head to toe.

Though Wilde’s pair is not currently available, styles can be found on consignment websites and retailers — including Vestiaire Collective — for $712.

A closer look at Wilde’s Gucci sandals. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gucci’s heeled sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



