Lindsey Vonn Subtly Sparkles in Striped Blazer & Gucci Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Lindsey Vonn arrived in chic style on the red carpet on Saturday for LACMA’s Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Vonn arrived to the soirée in a shimmering double-breasted suit that was perfectly nipped at the waist. The stunning ensemble featured a striped design in green, yellow and black.

Lindsey Vonn attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: WireImage

Vonn’s entire look was pulled together with minimal jewelry, a nude lip, a smokey eye look, and Vonn’s long locks styled down and wavy. She was also carrying a shining gold clutch.

As for footwear, the Olympian slipped on a pair of Gucci peep-toe heels. The shoes featured platform pumps that elevated her look by at least 4 inches.

Lindsey Vonn attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: WireImage

The award-winning athlete and entrepreneur is known for her love of sky-high heels, from brands like Gucci and Giuseppe Zanotti, in classic black, metallics or silver glitter. While tonight’s footwear selection featured a round-toe, Vonn typically goes for pointed-toe selections that boost her already-tall profile with a 5-inch heel.

The red carpet was flooded with other stylishly dressed attendees, including Paris Hilton, actor Elliot Page and TikTok star Addison Rae.

The LACMA’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s 11th annual event, once again supported by Gucci, also the key footwear designer for many red carpet attendees, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational program.

PHOTOS: LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals