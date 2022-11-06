Kim Kardashian Impresses in Dramatic Leather Dress & Pointed Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian went dark at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the occasion, the “Kardashians” star posed on the red carpet in a long black gown. However, her formalwear gained a futuristic edge from being crafted from smooth black leather. The dynamic choice of attire was complete with a low-curved train and built-in gloves on its long sleeves.

Kim Kardashian attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to slip on a set of pointed-toe heels. Though her dress covered the majority of her shoes, the Skims founder’s pair included sharp triangular bases crafted from what appeared to be black silk or satin. Although the set wasn’t fully visible, it was likely completed with 4-inch stiletto heels in a pump or boot silhouette, both of which Kardashian often wears on the red carpet and in her recent “Balenciaga era” as a muse to fashion designer Demna.

A closer look at Kardashian’s heels. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.