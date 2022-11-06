Kendall Jenner Takes Sheer Risks in Bra Bodysuit & Pointed Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Kendall Jenner mixed textures — with daring results — at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night, the model posed in a sheer black turtleneck bodysuit. Giving the piece a modern edge were small matte rectangular panels, as well as two gathered leather bodice panels creating a bra-like effect. Paired with the bodysuit was a sparkly low-rise silver skirt, featuring a long hemline and draped waistline, revealing the bottom hem of Jenner’s bodysuit for a risqué layered look. Gray bejeweled drop earrings completed her ensemble.

Kendall Jenner attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

When it came to footwear, Jenner slid into a pair of slick heeled sandals. Her style included glossy black patent leather uppers, featuring thin pointed soles and curved open-toed straps for a sultry, minimalist shape. Though the rest of the style couldn’t be seen, it’s likely Jenner’s shoes were finished in a mule or ankle-strap sandal silhouette with 3-4-inch stiletto heels. All elements were key parts of the styles’ traditional shapes, as well as top shoe trends for Gala attendees — who primarily wore a range of heeled platforms, sandals and pumps.

A closer look at Jenner’s sandals. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



