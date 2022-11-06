Kathryn Hahn Suits Up in Jumpsuit, Puffed Gloves and Pointed Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Kathryn Hahn meant business at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night, the “Mrs. Fletcher” star wore a black AZ Factory jumpsuit. Styled by Jordan Johnson Chung, her one-piece ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a deep neckline and pointed lapels, cinched with white paneled distressed details at its centers and edges. Giving the piece the illusion of town-off sleeves were black AZ gloves, featuring a sloughy puffed texture with scrunched hems. Completing Hahn’s ensemble were sparkling drop earrings and rings by Irene Neuwirth.

Kathryn Hahn attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Hahn’s shoes could not be fully seen beneath her jumpsuit’s hems. However, she appeared to be wearing a set of pointed-toe heels for the occasion, hailing from By Far. Hahn’s pair included black uppers with triangular toes. Though their silhouette couldn’t be fully seen, it’s highly likely they encompasses a pointed-toe pump or boot form with 3-4-inch stiletto heels — traditional elements of each staple shoe style. The set instantly streamlined Hahn’s attire, forming a neutral base that allowed its textured detailing to stand out even further.

A closer look at Hahn’s heels. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



