Julia Garner Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Beaded Gown at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Julia Garner brought sky-high drama to the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the occasion, the “Inventing Anna” star posed on the red carpet in a sweeping beaded gown. Her ensemble featured dynamic pointed shoulders and long sleeves, as well as a bodice covered in swirling embroidered beads, creating a cutout neckline. A dramatic sheer black train, which flowed behind Garner for a bolder effect, completed the piece. Sparkling diamond stud earrings and slick black latex gloves finished her ensemble.

Julia Garner attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Ozark” actress strapped into a sharp set of Gucci’s vintage platform heels. Her Angel style, introduced to the brand by Alessandro Michele, featured stacked platform soles and a T-strap silhouette crafted from smooth black leather. Thin buckled ankle straps, as well as toes with delicate front cutouts — whether they were open or rounded was not clear, though the style’s been made in both shapes — completed the pair’s uppers. Daring heels totaling 6 inches in height finished the set, giving Garner a slick height boost in the process. Though her style is no longer available, pairs range from $600-$1,200 on numerous resale and consignment platforms, including Vestiaire Collective.

Related Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Lindsey Vonn Subtly Sparkles in Striped Blazer & Gucci Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Olivia Wilde Pops in Cherry-Red Heels, Latex Opera Gloves & Chainmail Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.