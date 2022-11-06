Jodie Turner-Smith Makes a Case for Fringe in Sparkling Dress, Gloves & Stilettos at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Jodie Turner-Smith was dripping in glamour at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night, the “Anne Boleyn” star wore a long black velvet Gucci gown. Her Alessandro Michele-designed piece included a sleeveless silhouette, layered in rows of sparkling gold sequins and matching crystal fringe. Matching elbow-length gloves with black sequined fingers, as well as gleaming delicate diamond earrings, finished her ensemble.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Turner-Smith’s shoes could not be fully seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, she appeared to wear a pair of heeled sandals for the occasion, crafted in glossy black patent leather that matched her gown. The Gucci pair included thin layered toe straps and soles, complete with stiletto heels likely totaling 4 inches in height for a streamlined height boost. Smith’s footwear — similarly to attendees including Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and Julia Garner — coordinated with her gown, part of the night’s monochrome variety of heeled platforms, sandals and pumps on the red carpet.

A closer look at Turner-Smith’s sandals. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.