Jared Leto Brings Drama in Crystal-Embellished Velvet Suit & Loafers at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Dressed in Gucci, Jared Leto attended the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles tonight.

The “House of Gucci” actor took to the red carpet in a whimsical Gucci suit and neutral footwear. Leto wore a tailored red velvet blazer studded with crystals. The male went sans shirt, making a simple but daring style choice. On bottom, the “American Psycho” actor wore straight-leg trousers made up of the same material that further streamlined the look.

Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Covering up, Leto slipped into black leather gloves with a glossy finish and strung on a diamond pendant necklace, bringing on the bling.

Related Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Lindsey Vonn Subtly Sparkles in Striped Blazer & Gucci Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Olivia Wilde Pops in Cherry-Red Heels, Latex Opera Gloves & Chainmail Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

To ground everything, the “Suicide Squad” star slipped into a pair of tan patent leather loafers with a stunning sheen. The shoes featured an almond-shaped toe and had a short stacked block heel. His footwear choice easily added a sleek edge to his ensemble.

Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Leto is known for making bold statements on and off the red carpet. Hollywood’s Renaissance man has a personal aesthetic that consists of extravagant and colorful pieces. On the footwear front, you will likely catch him in stacked-heel boots and statement sneakers.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the 11th consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.

PHOTOS: See all the red carpet arrivals for the LACMA Art + Film Gala.