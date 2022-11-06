Janelle Monáe Puts Trendy Twist On Sequin Gown With Distressed Knit Sweater & Strappy Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Janelle Monáe put a chic twist on red carpet glamour at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer appeared on the blue carpet in a sparkling sequin gown. The floor-length garment had a knit, sweater-like material on one side that included feathery details on the cuffs. While the other side had circle cutouts on the sleeve and a slightly ruffled hemline.

Janelle Monáe arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images

To further elevate the moment, Monáe accessorized with a silver leaf headband, layered pearl necklace, and a satin rectangular clutch. For glam, the “Hidden Figures” star went with shimmer eyeshadow and a bold red lip.

Completing Monáe’s look was a set of silver metallic sandals. The silhouette had a wide strap across the toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Janelle Monáe attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the 11th consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.