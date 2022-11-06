Elliot Page Sharply Suits Up in Tuxedo & Shiny Loafers at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Elliot Page was sharply suited for the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles tonight.

Page appeared on the red carpet in a classic tuxedo. The “Juno” star’s ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and structured shoulder pads. He teamed the boxy piece with a white, crisp button-down shirt, a black bow tie, and matching trousers.

Elliot Page attends the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When it came down to the shoes, the Academy Award-winning actor completed the look with a shiny set of loafers. The silhouette included an elongated toe and was outlined with patent leather around the toe and on the upper.

Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s, they evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes.

Elliot Page arrives at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the 11th consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.

