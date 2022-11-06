Elizabeth Banks Pops in Sheer Slit Skirt & Barely-There Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Elizabeth Banks arrived to the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a daring all-black ensemble tonight.

The American actress and director wore a sleek long, black dress that featured a minimalistic thinly-strapped tank top with a shimmering, sheer black skirt with flower embroidery and two high slits.

Elizabeth Banks attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images

The look was heightened by a pair of dangly, chrome-colored earrings and a sleek bangle bracelet, natural glam makeup, and Banks’ long flowing hair styled down.

Banks’ attire was styled further with a pair of sleek black strappy heels. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

Elizabeth Banks attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images for LACMA

When she’s not bold in black, Banks can typically be seen wearing much brighter, more boldly patterned outfits from neon suits to girly A-line dresses.

In addition to Elizabeth Banks, the red carpet featured a number of stylishly dressed attendees, including Paris Hilton, actor Elliot Page and TikTok star Addison Rae.

The LACMA’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s 11th annual event, once again supported by Gucci, also the key footwear designer for many red carpet attendees, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational program.

