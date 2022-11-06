Carey Mulligan Re-Wears Crystal-Dipped Dress with Sharp Pumps to the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Carey Mulligan pulled double duty with the same dramatic outfit for the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night, the “Promising Young Woman” star wore a low-cut dress with a black base, covered in sparkling silver crystals and sequins that ended in thin, interconnected fringe. Layered atop was a matching oversized black tuxedo jacket, which Mulligan opted to wear draped over her shoulders like a cape; matching embellishments and fringe dripped down its front and sleeves, creating a glamorous ombre effect.

Carey Mulligan attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Mulligan’s shoes of choice were a classic set of pointed-toe pumps. The “Great Gatsby” star’s set, crafted from smooth black leather, featured triangular toes with thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The style provided her outfit with a clean, sharp base, remaining neutral so the dress and jacket could take center stage.

A closer look at Mulligan’s pumps. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

However, this wasn’t the first time on Saturday that the actress wore the glittering attire. Shortly before arriving at LACMA, Mulligan donned the very same ensemble at the Avalon Hollywood & Bardot for the Los Angeles Confidential‘s 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.

Carey Mulligan attends “Los Angeles Confidential” magazine’s 2022 Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.