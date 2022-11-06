×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Carey Mulligan Re-Wears Crystal-Dipped Dress with Sharp Pumps to the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
LACMA-26
Kendall Jenner
Paris Hilton
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Salma Hayek
View Gallery 37 Images

Carey Mulligan pulled double duty with the same dramatic outfit for the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night, the “Promising Young Woman” star wore a low-cut dress with a black base, covered in sparkling silver crystals and sequins that ended in thin, interconnected fringe. Layered atop was a matching oversized black tuxedo jacket, which Mulligan opted to wear draped over her shoulders like a cape; matching embellishments and fringe dripped down its front and sleeves, creating a glamorous ombre effect.

Carey Mulligan, heels, pumps, black pumps, heeled pumps, stiletto pumps, dress, tuxedo jacket, tuxedo, sequin dress, crystal dress, fringe dress, red carpet, LACMA, gala, LACMA Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles
Carey Mulligan attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Mulligan’s shoes of choice were a classic set of pointed-toe pumps. The “Great Gatsby” star’s set, crafted from smooth black leather, featured triangular toes with thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The style provided her outfit with a clean, sharp base, remaining neutral so the dress and jacket could take center stage.

Carey Mulligan, heels, pumps, black pumps, heeled pumps, stiletto pumps, dress, tuxedo jacket, tuxedo, sequin dress, crystal dress, fringe dress, red carpet, LACMA, gala, LACMA Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles
A closer look at Mulligan’s pumps.
CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

However, this wasn’t the first time on Saturday that the actress wore the glittering attire. Shortly before arriving at LACMA, Mulligan donned the very same ensemble at the Avalon Hollywood & Bardot for the Los Angeles Confidential‘s 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.

Carey Mulligan, heels, pumps, black pumps, heeled pumps, stiletto pumps, dress, tuxedo jacket, tuxedo, sequin dress, crystal dress, fringe dress, red carpet, Los Angeles Confidential, Hamilton Awards, awards, Los Angeles
Carey Mulligan attends “Los Angeles Confidential” magazine’s 2022 Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs. 

PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad