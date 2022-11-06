Billie Eilish & Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Wrap Up in Gucci Blanket With Pajamas & Slides at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Billie Eilish took her penchant for monograms to the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala — with a pajama-worthy surprise.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the occasion with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed on the red carpet in a beige Gucci ensemble, wrapped in the brand’s monogrammed quilted blanket.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The singer’s attire featured a long silk slip dress, complete with a low neckline and thigh-high slit, trimmed in pale pink lace over sheer tights. Both pieces were coated in the Italian brand’s “GG” monogram, similar to Eilish’s accessories of choice: an eye mask and gloves. Finishing her ensemble were glittering drop earrings and layered necklaces. Rutherford coordinated with the singer as well, wearing a pair of matching monogrammed men’s pajamas.

Related Kim Kardashian Impresses in Dramatic Leather Dress & Pointed Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Jared Leto Brings Drama in Crystal-Embellished Velvet Suit & Loafers at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Julia Garner Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Beaded Gown at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

When it came to footwear, Eilish slipped on a set of Gucci platform slides. Her style included monogrammed beige uppers with thick front straps and soles, adding a comfortable finish to her already cozy look. Rutherford followed a similar route, sliding on a set of fluffy tan slippers printed with the brand’s black interlocked “G” logo. Both relaxed shoe styles were perfectly on-theme with the couple’s pajama attire, as well as proving a sharp contrast to the heeled platforms, sandals and pumps worn by other guests in attendance.

A closer look at Eilish and Rutherford’s Gucci slides. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.