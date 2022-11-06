Andrew Garfield Blooms in Floral Suit and Gucci Tassel Loafers at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Andrew Garfield took ’70s style to the red carpet at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night, the “Eyes of Tammy Faye” star wore a navy silk Gucci suit. His attire, styled by Warren Alfie Baker, featured an allover print of delicate white rosebuds. Complete with black piping and layered over a light yellow button-up shirt, Garfield’s suit instantly channeled ’70s style with the current formal menswear flair of the 2020’s. A thin David Yurman chain necklace and Omega watch finished his look.

Andrew Garfield attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Garfield slipped on a pair of black Gucci loafers. His $1,100 style featured smooth leather uppers in an almond-shaped silhouette, topped with leather front fringe and tassels on each. Completing the set were low heels embossed in gold with “Gucci” lettering, providing a subtle pop of logomania. The set’s vintage appeal, as well as its neutral silhouette and tone, made it an ideal complement and base to Garfield’s suit.

A closer look at Garfield’s loafers. CREDIT: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Gucci’s men’s tassel loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Similar logos and Gucci signatures were seen across ensembles worn to the Gala by numerous stars, including Billie Eilish, Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Wilde.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



