Alessandra Ambrosio Delivers Futuristic Glamour in Hooded Jumpsuit & Metallic Cowboy Boots at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Alessandra Ambrosio brought futuristic style to the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles tonight.

The Brazilian supermodel showed up to the gala in a stunning hooded black jumpsuit with pointed shoulder pads. The jumpsuit covered Ambrosio head-to-toe except for a plunging neckline that stopped at the waist with a wide black-and-white belt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The entire ensemble was pulled together by a sleek middle-parted bun, sculpted eyebrows, a bold red lip, a subtly-icy necklace, and earrings set.

One of the major focal points of the look were the supermodel’s cowboy boots. The silver and gunmetal shoes featured a pointed-toe design, enlogating her silhouette.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.
CREDIT: Getty Images for LACMA

When she’s not rocking a pair of shiny booties, Ambrosio is known for her love of sky-high heels from brands including Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Ambrosio was one of many fashionably-attired attendees with the list including names such as heiress and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, actor Elliot Page, and TikTok star/singer Addison Rae.

The LACMA’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s 11th annual event, once again supported by Gucci, also the key footwear designer for many red carpet attendees, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational program.

