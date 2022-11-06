Addison Rae Chicly Commands Attention in Plunging Y2K Dress & Hidden Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Addison Rae made a daring entrance at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala tonight.

While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the occasion, the “He’s All That” actress hit the red carpet in a chocolate-hued gown.

The dark brown piece featured a slim fit, complete with a draped train and halter-style sleeveless neckline. Giving the piece a daring edge — instantly of the Y2K era, as well as similar ensembles worn by stars like Jennifer Lopez — was a plunging neckline that reached Rae’s waist — crafted from her bodice’s draped texture — and gleaming allover sewn-in sequins. Two thin beaded chokers, as well as a dangling black acrylic beaded pendant necklace, finished her ensemble.

Addison Rae attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Rae’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s highly likely her ensemble was completed with a coordinating or matching pair of flat-soled or platform sandals with 4-5-inch heels. Both styles have been popular go-to heels for numerous celebrities on the red carpet as of late, as well as in Rae’s own formal wardrobe over the years.

Addison Rae attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s 11th annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.



