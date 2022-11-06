Kathy Hilton Amps Up Floral Midi Dress With Christian Louboutin Pumps at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Kathy Hilton was effortlessly chic at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. The annual event is being held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star appeared on the carpet in a black floral ankle-length dress. The piece was decorated with an assortment of colorful flowers and had short puffy sleeves with a cinched waist and ruffled hemline.

Kathy Hilton arrives at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images for LACMA

To further elevate the moment, the fashion designer accessorized with a feathery hot-pink clutch and dangling diamond earrings. Hilton parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose curls. For glam, she went with subtle makeup and a pink pout.

Completing Hilton’s look was set of Christian Louboutin Nosy pumps. The silhouette had a sharp, pointed-toe with clear uppers and a thin strap that ran along the instep. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Kathy Hilton arrives at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images for LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the 11th consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs.

