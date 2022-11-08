La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Billowy Rick Owens Dress & Invisible Heels at CFDA Awards 2022

La La Anthony was a vision white at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The annual fashion event is being held at Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight.

Anthony brought a sleek take to the red carpet. The media maven had all eyes on her as she arrived in a white Rick Owens gown. The silhouette included an asymmetrical neckline with one sleeve fitted, ruched detailing on the shoulder and a cinched waist. While the skirt hugged her hips and included a billowy hemline and modest train.

La La Anthony arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her look, the television personality simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a large metallic cuff bracelet. Anthony parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a low bun. For glam, she went with a dust of blush and a glossy pink pout.

Unfortunately, the length of her gown didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if the “Power” actress completed her look with pumps or a sharp set of stiletto boots.

La La Anthony arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

