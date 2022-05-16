Kylie Jenner Wears Blue Bodycon Gown with Travis Scott on Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner gave bodycon silhouettes a new meaning on the red carpet with Travis Scott. The couple wore tonal outfits by Balmain, with Jenner’s dress particularly making a statement at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Jenner hit the red carpet in a navy blue bodycon gown. Designed by Olivier Rousteing, the piece featured an extremely slim fit with a slightly mock-neck silhouette and back skirt slit. Giving it a sultry edge was an ombré light blue nude figure printed on the gown’s front, giving its wearer a sultry edge. The piece also featured two thin lines with mixed tones to give the impression of patched fabric. Jenner’s look was finished with two large gold cuffs accented with chunky sculpted chains.

Scott’s look was more tonal, featuring a dark green jacket and trousers over a white T-shirt and Nike sneakers.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

When it came to footwear, the Kylie Beauty mogul’s shoes were not visible beneath her gown’s long hem while standing. However, she paired the slick ensemble with metallic gold Ultima heels by Balmain, which included buckled ankle straps. The $1,595 style’s greatest statement came from its curved resin heels, which totaled 4 inches in height and were sculpted to look like chain links.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

