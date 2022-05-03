Kylie Jenner Brings Wedding Dress Inspiration With Streetwear Twists to Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Amidst the crowd of gilded guests, Kylie Jenner proved how to make an eye-catching statement tonight at the Met Gala in New York.

The reality star showed off her Off-White gown complete with a veil baseball cap. Jenner looked like a vision in white, featuring a sweetheart neckline and mesh lining. The bodice featured the words “Off” in black, laden on white mesh that mimicked the silhouette of a tee-shirt. With nods to a wedding dress, it had a veil and tired fabric on the skirt, giving the look length and width, commanding the carpet.

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The look could serve as a tribute to the brand’s founder Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year in November. The look exemplified American culture, complete with a baseball cap, bringing glamour and street style to the Met steps, and doing so flawlessly.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

See what sister Kourtney Kardashian wore to the 2022 Met Gala with Travis Barker.

