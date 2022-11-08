Kylie Jenner Goes Futuristic in Sheer High-Slit Dress & Satin Pumps at CFDA Awards 2022

Kylie Jenner brought ultra-modern style to the 2022 CFDA Awards.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the red carpet with mom Kris Jenner for the occasion, wearing a sweeping black gown. Her ensemble featured a sheet textured top with crinkled swirling pleats, forming an asymmetric neckline with a single cold-shoulder sleeve and high-cut strap. The piece gained an even sharper silhouette from a dramatic black velvet skirt, formed in a low-cut shape with a daring thigh-high slit. Wide sparkling diamond and emerald Bulgari Serpenti hoop earrings finished her ensemble.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenner opted for a classic shoe on the red carpet to finish her look: a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her monochrome black set, crafted from faintly shiny satin, featured triangular toes with closed counters and thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The set provided a clean base for Jenner’s look, creating a monochrome appearance from head to toe while remaining formally slick for the occasion.

A closer look at Jenner’s pumps. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

