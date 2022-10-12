Kyle Richards Glitters in Crystal Flame Dress & Slingback Stilettos at ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere

Kyle Richards amped up the glamour for the Hollywood premiere of “Halloween Ends.” Richards stars as Lindsey Wallace in the final film of the revived “Halloween” horror trilogy — a role she originated in the franchise’s first 1978 film — which launches in theaters on October 14.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed on the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX’s red carpet in a long black sleeveless David Koma gown. Giving the bodycon style a sleek twist was a plunging neckline with a sheer nude base, outlined in crystals that created flame-like swirls across Richards’ bodice. The piece was complete with a sharp thigh-high slit. Richards finished her ensemble with a delicate gold bracelet and small hoop earrings covered in sparkling diamonds.

Kyle Richards attends the “Halloween Ends” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

For footwear, Richards strapped into a set of sleek Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toe heels. Her now-sold-out black pair featured thin slingback straps, as well as twisted front straps with a white panel covered in delicate crystals. Completing the pair were thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair gave Richards a sharp height boost and perfectly matched her ensemble, while remaining glamorous and versatile for the formal occasion.

A closer look at Richards’ heels. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Kyle Richards attends the “Halloween Ends” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Richards often goes for glamour. The “Watcher in the Woods” actress often wears embellished pumps and sandals for appearances and formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Mach & Mach, Amina Muaddi and Prada. Off-duty, Richards can often be seen in low-top and chunky sneakers by a range of brands, including Alexander McQueen, Asics, Nike and Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Discover Richards’ top style moments over the years in the gallery.