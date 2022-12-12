Kristin Davis Shines in Cobalt Dress & Gold-Dipped Pumps at ‘CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute’

Kristin Davis brought true blue style to this year’s “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” event.

While arriving at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Sunday night, the “Sex and the City” star hit the red carpet in a silky cobalt blue dress. The sharp piece included a long-sleeved silhouette with a draped skirt and bodice. Sparkling crystal stone earrings and a metallic gold bar clutch completed her ensemble.

Kristin Davis attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

When it came to shoes, Davis slipped into a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. Her style included metallic leather uppers in a shiny golden hue, complete with closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set with a sharp finish.

A closer look at Davis’ pumps. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Davis also notably presented a Top 10 Hero award to Hope Renovations founder Nora El-Khouri Spencer during the occasion.

Kristin Davis presents a Top 10 Hero award to Hope Renovations founder Nora El-Khouri Spencer at the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN

The CNN Heroes event honors individuals making a difference in the world through fields including activism, art and nonprofits. Co-hosted by Anderson Cooper at the American Museum of Natural History, the 2022 occasion honored CNN’s Top 10 Heroes, which included Sri Nihal Tammana, Richard Casper and Debra Vines. TechLit Africa founder Nelly Cheboi was notably named the 2022 Hero of the Year. The event also featured numerous star attendees and presenters, including Aubrey Plaza, Naomi Campbell, Kristin Davis and Simu Liu.

