Kristin Cavallari Strikes a Pose in Daring Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals at ACM Awards

Kristin Cavallari brought slick style to the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The “Hills” alumni hosted the event’s red carpet with Elaina Smith, Priscilla Block and Zuri Hall. For the occasion, she stepped out in a daring Mugler dress. Designed by Casey Cadwallader, the sleek black number featured a sleeveless silhouette with a plunging waist-length neckline. Adding to the piece’s risqué nature were cutout bodice panels and a thick-high slit, connected by a silky accent that gave the dress an illusion of being wrapped from a single piece of fabric. Minimalist makeup and sparkly drop earrings completed her look.

Kristin Cavallari attends the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, Cavallari opted for similarly sleek black footwear to match her dress. Coordinating with its minimalism, her Stuart Weitzman sandals featured thin ankle and toe straps. The strappy pair was complete with heels totaling at least 4 inches in height—and though they weren’t visible, the style likely included stiletto or block heels.

A closer look at Cavallari’s sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, dedicated to honoring both established and emerging country music talent, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. EST. The event will be hosted by Dolly Parton with musicians Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett serving as co-hosts. Prior to the show, Kristin Cavallari, Elaina Smith, Priscilla Block and Zuri Hall will serve as red carpet hosts. The show features performances from numerous musicians, including Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris. The evening’s presenters will include Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Alan Ritchson, James Patterson, Mickey Guyton and Tom Pelphrey. The commercial-free show is also making history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively, via Amazon’s Prime Video.

