Kristen Stewart Takes a Sheer Risk in Lacy Chanel Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Kristen Stewart brought risqué style to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills.

The “Spencer” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a black sheer dress by Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection, the long-sleeved number featured a long skirt and plunging neckline. Giving the dress a romantic element were silver buttons and a delicate black bow on its front, as well as embellished sleeve cuffs. However, its most daring element came from an allover lace texture, with strategic panels layered beneath.

Kristen Stewart attends the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

Stewart even shared a “Twilight” reunion on the red carpet with Rami Malek, who starred in the series’ final film, “Breaking Dawn: Part 2.”

Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek attend the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, Stewart’s footwear was hidden beneath her dress’ long train. however, it’s likely she wore a pair of high heels in a pointed-toe pump silhouette with stilettos — one of her go-to styles. The style was previously worn by Stewart at the Oscars ceremony itself, when she stepped on the red carpet in a another Chanel look: a suit with hot pants and metallic-heeled pumps.

Kristen Stewart attends the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

