Kristen Stewart Revamps Suiting in Chanel Hot Shorts & Sky-High Heels With Fianceé Dylan Meyer at Oscars 2022

By Aaron Royce
Kristen Stewart gave traditional suiting the middle finger at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, opting to show the style in her own rebellious spirit. The actress is nominated for a Best Actress award for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the drama “Spencer.”

The “Spencer” star hit the red carpet in a custom suit by Chanel, which included a matching black smoking jacket and short shorts. Tucked into the thigh-high bottoms was a white button-down shirt with silver buttons, which was undone to Stewart’s navel. In place of a tie, stylist Tara Swennen completed her look with a long diamond and ruby lariat necklace. In a clever move, Stewart’s fianceé Dylan Meyer arrived with her in a coordinating black suit — though hers featured a cropped tuxedo shirt, long trousers and patent leather oxfords.

Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When it came to shoes, the “Twilight” star chose her go-to style — pointed-toe pumps — to instantly elevated her look’s sleekness and streamline it upon first glance. The high heels, also by Chanel, featured black silky uppers with a white lining. Each rounded heel was accented with a small metallic “double C” logo. Completing Stewart’s footwear were thin silver stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, solidifying her punk rock aesthetic through a formal lens.

Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A closer look at Stewart’s Chanel pumps.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TVFubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

