Kristen Stewart Suits Up in Sparkling Chanel Outfit With Pointy Pumps for Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet 2022

Kristen Stewart took a modern classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Spencer” actress hit the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif. The award ceremony celebrates the best in indie film and TV. Stewart served as an honorary chairperson of the awards program and announced the award for best male lead actor. To the event, Stewart wore a matching set from Chanel. The outfit featured a long-sleeve top and straight-leg pants, each made of a white material covered in crystal embellishments that dazzled on the carpet. The set also included thick black stripes along the sides, and her top cinched at the waist thanks to a black tie belt.

Stewart at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6. CREDIT: PMC

The “Twilight” alum added a pair of classic pumps. Her black shoes featured a pointed-toe as well as thin stiletto heel reaching about 4 inches in height. Pointed-toe pumps like Stewart’s are arguably back in the footwear scene, sparked by a desire for glamour and dressing up. The style is versatile and easy to wear with so many types of outfits.

Stewart at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6. CREDIT: PMC

Just last week, Stewart attended another award show and displayed her style. She hit the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards, where she won Best Actress for her portrayal of Diana Spencer in “Spencer.” Stewart donned a crop top and column skirt covered in dark red sequins, paired with affordable PVC heels from Aldo.

