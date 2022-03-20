Kristen Stewart is Daringly Romantic in Sheer Corset Gown and Hidden Heels at Producers Guild Awards

Kristen Stewart brought romantic edge to the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night. The actress arrived at the the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to present the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures to the production team behind “Coda.”

The event also featured numerous star attendees, including Serena Williams, Kerry Washington and Issa Rae.

The “Spencer” star wore an ivory gown by Brandon Maxwell. The strapless number, styled by Tara Swennen, featured a corset-like top that included sheer panels, a structured bodice and a silk waistline. Adding an elegant flair was a sweeping quilted skirt with a tulle underlay.

The piece created a sleek and chic ensemble, particularly when temporarily worn beneath an oversized silk-lined black blazer and vintage and Cast rings.

Kristen Stewart and Kathleen Kennedy attend the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Stewart’s footwear wasn’t visible. The “Twilight” actress’ recent red carpet outfits have frequently featured pointed-toe pumps and sandals in dark tones, from brands ranging from Chanel to Aldo.

The 2022 Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards celebrated the achievements of top producers across film and television. Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the event awarded George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy with the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award and Rita Moreno with the Stanley Kramer prize. On the film front, top awards went to “CODA,” “Summer of Soul” and “Encanto.” For television, “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Mare of Easttown” were the night’s top winners.

