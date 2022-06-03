Kristen Stewart Sparkles Like a Rock Star in Plunging Chanel Jumpsuit & Boots at ‘Crimes of the Future’ Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristen Stewart made a big splash last night in New York on the red carpet of her new film “Crimes of the Future.”

Kristen Stewart at the “Crimes Of The Future” New York Premiere At The Walter Reade Theater At Lincoln Center. CREDIT: Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com

Stewart walked the red carpet in a sequined jumpsuit, turning heads for the big day. The Chanel jumpsuit was low-cut and long-sleeved with a high collar. The star is a long-time friend of Chanel, creating a strong partnership with the brand while giving it a newfound edge and swagger.

The trouser portion of the jumpsuit was slightly baggy, slightly overshadowing the boots the actress donned. Chanel’s monogrammed buttons in silver and black lined the lapel of the jumpsuit, while black reflective sequins covered the garment.

Kristen Stewart at the “Crimes Of The Future” New York Premiere At The Walter Reade Theater At Lincoln Center. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Kristen Stewart at the “Crimes Of The Future” New York Premiere At The Walter Reade Theater At Lincoln Center. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Stewart wore a dainty silver chain necklace and painted her nails a cream color with a black french tip to complete the look.

As far as footwear goes, the “Spencer” star slipped into black stiletto boots with a prominent pointed toe. The boots peeked past the hem of the pants, shining much like the jumpsuit did with a leathery sheen. The look is feminine but very relaxed and cool.

Kristen Stewart at the “Crimes Of The Future” New York Premiere At The Walter Reade Theater At Lincoln Center. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

“Crimes Of The Future” is a horror/sci-fi movie directed by David Cronenberg that takes place in a climate-ravaged future. The movie was shown at The 2022 Cannes Film Festival; the cast includes Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen.

