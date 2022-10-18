Kristen Bell Masters Sleek Styling in Sheer Gown & Hidden Heels at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala

Kristen Bell made her way to the red carpet looking chic for Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Playing it safe, Bell opted for a black gown and platform peep-toe heels.
Favoring neutrals, the New York Times best-seller wore a black mock neck sleeveless gown with frayed edges and a high side-slit skirt made of see-through fabric that further amplified the “Frozen” cast member’s ensemble.
Bell accessorized simply with chunky silver rings and coordinating dangling diamond earrings made of the same metal. Her hair, much like her dress, veered classic and sharp, slicked back and parted in the middle away from the “Hello Bello” mogul’s face.
The “Queenpins” actress is known for wearing slippers, slides and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Bell also often wears comfy sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s red carpet footwear includes styles from Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.
In a similar fashion, Bell sported neutral tones once again while attended the premiere party for the new Netflix comedy special “Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester.” The event saw Bell clad in a brown ribbed dress that reached her ankles and strappy brown sandal heels.