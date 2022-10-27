Kris Jenner Poses in Lace Dress & Mary Jane Heels With Boyfriend Corey Gamble at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Kris Jenner took romantic lace for a night out at Tiffany & Co.’s latest launch. The fine jewelry brand’s Lock collection features a range of mixed metals and textures in two-toned bracelets, necklaces and more, crafted from gold, silver and sparkling diamonds.

Arriving at the Sunset Tower Hotel for the occasion with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Jenner wore a black lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s midi-length style featured short sleeves and a button-up silhouette, complete with black velvet trim and a pointed collar. The piece was layered over sheer black tights, and accented with a matching top-handle handbag. Rounding out Jenner’s attire was a red watch as well as Tiffany’s sparkling diamond stud earrings and a thin gold and diamond bangle bracelet.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend Tiffany & Co.’s Lock dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

When it came to footwear, Jenner strapped into a set of Mary Jane-style heels. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s outfit was complete with a round-toed pair with black velvet uppers and buckled front straps. The style’s heels were not visible; however, it’s highly likely they were finished with a pair of block or stiletto heels, as seen in new trending pairs by Steve Madden, Rag & Bone, Sam Edelman and Nodaleto.

A closer look at Jenner’s Mary Janes. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

