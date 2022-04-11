Kris Jenner References Herself in Fringe Dress & Sandals With Kendall Jenner at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Kris Jenner was all business for the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

The manager arrived onstage with daughter Kendall Jenner to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to photographer Russell James. For the occasion, Jenner wore a sharp all-black outfit that paid homage to her ensembles in the early 2010s: a knee-length dress layered beneath a sharp blazer. The dress featured a halter-neck bodice with allover layered panels creating a fringed effect. Paired with the matching pieces were round diamond drop earrings with chandelier charms. However, with their monochrome palette and sharp silhouettes, all of the pieces still held their own within Jenner’s ensemble — proving the staying power of a go-to outfit.

Kris and Kendall Jenner present the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 2022. CREDIT: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

When it came to shoes, Jenner’s footwear was equally sharp. The reality TV star completed her look with a set of black heeled sandals. With thin ankle and toe straps, complete with thin 3-4-inch heels, the set created a monochrome ensemble with a chic finish. For a trendy twist, Jenner layered one sandal with a thin anklet.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: (L-R) Kendall Jenner, Russell James, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, and Kris Jenner pose backstage during the Daily Front Row’s Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: (L-R) Kris Jenner and Kathy Hilton attend the Daily Front Row’s Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row hosted its 6th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 10. The event celebrated the synchronicity between fashion and Hollywood, where celebrity stylists, power players, influencers and designers were recognized. Derek Blasberg served as host; honorees included Brandon Maxwell (Designer of the Year), Russell James (Lifetime Achievement), Elizabeth Stewart (Fashion Visionary), Lisa McKnight on behalf of Barbie (Fashion Influencer), Etienne Ortega (Makeup Artist of the Year), Maeve Reilly (Style Curator), Bryce Scarlett (Hair Artist of the Year), Paris Hilton (Fashion Entrepreneur) and Adam Ballheim (Music Stylist of the Year).

