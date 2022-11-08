Kris Jenner Adds Edgy Twist to Maxi Dress With Leather Opera Glove & Pointy Heels at CFDA Awards 2022

Kris Jenner made a chic appearance at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York tonight. She arrived at the Casa Cipriani alongside her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner.

Kris continued her monochromatic style streak by opting for an all-black attire. The reality superstar wore a black floor-length gown by Schiaparelli. The garment featured ruched detailing that draped along the shoulder and turned into a long sash on the side. The dress also included a side slit near the hem and had a subtle train.

Kris Jenner arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

Adding a dose of edge to her look, Kris accessorized with one leather opera glove and carried her essentials in a black square clutch that was decorated with gold and white embellishments. The television personality continued to amp up her look with dramatic dangling gold earrings and several diamond rings. For glam, she went with a soft smokey and neutral pout.

When it came down to shoes, Kris seemingly completed her look with a set of black pointy shoes. The silhouette peaked out near the slit of the dress and had a triangular pointed toe.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

