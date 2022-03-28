×
Kourtney Kardashian Goes Vintage in Nude-Illusion D&G Dress With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Travis Barker

By Tara Larson
Kourtney Kardashian wore her second vintage look of the night yesterday when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

The reality TV star hit the event on Sunday in Los Angeles after attending the Academy Awards earlier in the evening. She wore a vintage Mugler black strapless gown featuring a rounded neckline and a structured skirt with a slight slit paired with black strappy heels. She switched into another vintage look for her second event of the evening. Kardashian wore a nude Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in silver sequins and black lace paneling. She added simple Samer Halimeh diamond stud earring to her look.

“The Kardashians” star attended both events alongside her fiancé, drummer Travis Barker. Barker wore a black embellished jacket with black tuxedo trousers and a white button-down shirt. He wore black patent leather shoes and finished off his look with dark black sunglasses.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

