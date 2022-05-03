Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Kiss in Edgy Outfits With Sharp Shoes at Met Gala 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought their viral romance to the red carpet tonight — specifically, the 2022 Met Gala.

The duo shared a romantic kiss while arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art hand-in-hand. For the “In America”-themed occasion, Kardashian was dressed in a nude and black two-tone midi skirt with a high slit and long train, complete with a cropped white collared shirt. Complementing her look was Barker, dressed in a black suit with a white shirt, featuring a pleated skirt worn over trousers and unbuttoned shirt cuffs.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/AP

The couple coordinated their footwear as well, ensuring a matching moment. Kardashian was classically outfitted in a pair of black pumps, featuring a pointed toe and thin stiletto heels. Barker opted for a similarly sharp pair of Thom Browne oxfords, featuring a monochrome black palette in glossy patent leather.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

