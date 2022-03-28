×
Kourtney Kardashian Delivers Hollywood Glamour & the ‘Perfect Kiss’ With Travis Barker on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

By Amina Ayoud
Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker joined a star-studded red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The reality star wore a black strapless gown featuring a rounded neckline and a structured skirt with a slight slit up the side. The vintage Mugler dress, while simple, is classic Hollywood glam, playing on a black-tie style in a subtle way.

Kardashian’s Aquazzura footwear was a play on a clear pump with black straps and a peep-toe. The brand’s “Perfect Kiss” sandal heels also featured PVC straps, suede uppers and a 4-inch heel. Meanwhile, Barker wore black chunky dress shoes with a slight sheen finish. Both shoes are closet staples and for a very good reason. The shoes polish off their respective ensembles, creating a clean look to a classic silhouette.

The look is an apt match paired with Barker’s all-black look. The Blink-182 rocker wore a black suit jacket with a silver paisley print embossed on the lapel. His slacks, tie, and button-down are all a deep shade of black. Barker donned some black sunglasses to complete the futuristic ensemble. Kardashian went for a “wet” look for her hair, slicking her black short hair back.

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.” The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair, and more.

Check out the 2022 Oscars red carpet gallery here.

