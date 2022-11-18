Kourtney Kardashian Gets Edgy in Topless Sparkling Blazer Look & Heels at GQ Men of the Year Party With Travis Barker

It was an all-black affair for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The coordinated couple attended GQ’s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday night and was joined by Travis’ son Landon Barker.

Kardashian appeared alongside her husband in a black sequined tuxedo blazer. Deciding to go braless underneath the jacket, the reality star and entrepreneur complemented the piece with a sheer top and high-waist black trousers.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

Kardashian swept her wet tresses behind her hair and opted for minimal accessories. She completed her look with a pair of black heels.

Travis made an edgy statement at the event, arriving in a dramatic floor-length fuzzy coat. The Blink-182 rockstar eventually took off the outerwear to show off the spiked leather jacket that he was wearing underneath. Barker tied his outfit together with leather pants and combat boots.

(L-R) Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

The superstar duo is known for their rock-influenced style, often complementing each other on and off the red carpet. Kardashian and Barker are usually spotted in outfits that are edgy and sleek, complete with plenty of leather, graphic accents, and—of course—the color black.

GQ’s Men of the Year Awards honor the top entertainers across film, music and sports, who also receive individual covers for the magazine’s December/January issue. Held in London on Nov. 16 and in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, this year’s Awards honorees included Zoë Kravitz, Brendan Fraser, Max Verstappen, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy, Sydney Sweeney, Jack Harlow, Joe Locke and Kit Connor. The annual occasion also included a star-studded guest list, including Megan Fox, Emma D’Arcy, Alexandra Daddario, Kourtney Kardashian and John Boyega.

