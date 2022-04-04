Kourtney Kardashian Is Chic in Black Cut-out Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels Alongside Travis Barker at 2022 Grammy Awards

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did date night on the red carpet.

The couple hit the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas.

During the ceremony, Barker will be performing alongside singer Sheila E., pianist Robert Glasper and music director Adam Blackstone. Kardashian wore a black jumpsuit from Et Ochs. Her jumpsuit included cutouts on the bodice, and she added sheer gloves to the look. Barker wore a bright pink jacket from Raf Simons over a black vest and trousers set from Givenchy. Both Barker and Kardashian also carried black sunglasses.

Kardashian and Barker at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. CREDIT: BRIAN FRIEDMAN

Barker wore sleek black patent leather dress shoes on the red carpet. Kardashian’s shoes were covered by her jumpsuit, though she has been known to wear styles from luxury brands like Balenciaga, Celine and Giuseppe Zanotti in the past.

Kardashian and Barker at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. CREDIT: BRIAN FRIEDMAN

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Click here to see more of the celebrities on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards.