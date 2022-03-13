Kirsten Dunst Sparkles in Crystal Rose Buckle Pumps with Jesse Plemons at DGA Awards

Kirsten Dunst was elegantly dressed for the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The actress hit the red carpet with husband Jesse Plemons, as well as stars like Natasha Lyonne and Spike Lee.

The “Power of the Dog” actress arrived in a strapless cream gown, layered beneath a black velvet blazer. The pieces were cinched with a thin black leather belt topped with a rose-shaped appliqué, adding a burst of florals to Dunst’s look. Her ensemble was finished with glittering drop earrings.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 74th DGA Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 74th DGA Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Dunst opted for a classic silhouette with a spring-worthy twist. The “Spider-Man” star wore a pair of Roger Vivier pumps designed by Gherardo Felloni, featuring black satin uppers and pointed toes. The slingback style also featured stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height for a sleek finish. However, their most notable statement were crystal-covered buckles—a Vivier house signature—in the brand’s Flower Strass shape, featuring sparkling floral embellishments.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 74th DGA Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

A closer look at Dunst’s Vivier pumps. CREDIT: BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards honor the achievements of directors in film and television. Hosted by Judd Apatow, this year’s 74th annual ceremony at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton awarded “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion with the Theatrical Feature Film prize, often viewed as the predictor for the Best Director trophy at the Oscars. Other winners included Stanley Nelson Jr., Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mark Mylod, Barry Jenkins and Lucia Aniello.

Campion notably replied to actor Sam Elliott’s viral criticism of her film on the red carpet. “I think it’s really unfortunate and sad for him because he’s really hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia. I don’t like that,” the director told Deadline.

