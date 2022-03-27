Kirsten Dunst Makes Elegant Arrival in Red Tulle Dress & Satin Pumps on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Kirsten Dunst made an elegant arrival at the 2022 Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Dunst arrived on the red carpet alongside her fiancé Jesse Plemons. The engaged couple is nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor for “The Power of the Dog,” a fan-favorite movie that’s also in the running for Best Picture.

Dunst stepped out in a red tulle gown from Christian Lacroix Haute Couture, which she purchased from Rita Watnick of LILY et Cie. The strapless dress offered a tube feel due to the accentuation and slight cinch at the waist. The “Spider-Man” star let her dress to do all of the talking by opting for minimal accessories and soft glam. She styled her bangs with a side part and pulled the rest back.

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27th, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To ground everything, Dunst slipped into a pair of red satin pumps. The silhouette featured triangular pointed toes and soft uppers. The monochrome high heels matched her gown perfectly, allowing Dunst to embody the true essence of “red carpet glamour.”

Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé Jesse Plemons at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded afterparties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

