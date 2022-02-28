Kirsten Dunst Gets Glam in Sequined Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Hidden Heels with Jesse Plemons at 2022 SAG Awards

Kirsten Dunst sparkled while arriving with fiancé Jesse Plemons at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. For her role in the Netflix drama “The Power of the Dog,” Dunst earned an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nod at the awards show.

The “Spider Man” actress arrived on the red carpet in a romantic off-the-shoulder gown. Covered in red sequins, the glitzy number featured a long tiered skirt and ruffled bodice for a whimsical, enchanting touch. Dunst’s ensemble was complete with vintage platinum-set diamond earrings by Fred Leighton. Plemons was also sharply dressed in a black tuxedo with leather brogues.

Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, the “Beguiled” star’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely Dunst opted for a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals, two of her go-to styles for formal events. Similar styles have also been trending on the SAG Awards red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

