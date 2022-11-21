Kim Petras Revives Y2K Grunge Style in Stone-Washed Denim Gown at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Kim Petras attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022.

Kim Petras revived Y2K sleaze aesthetic at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight.

While hitting the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, the “Faded” singer posed in a daring strapless gown by Blumarine. Epitomizing Y2K style, her ensemble featured dark blue denim with stitched paneling and front bustier cups. Giving the piece a heavy dose of early 2000’s grunge was stonewashed fading, as well as rows of brushed gold studs across its seams.

Kim Petras attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Petras’ full denim moment was instantly reminiscent of another blonde pop star’s own decades earlier: Britney Spears, who wore a blue denim gown with Justin Timberlake at the 2001 AMAs.

Completing the piece with a truly Y2K finish was a matching denim belt with a gothic gold “B” buckle, as well as a large bejeweled cross pendant necklace, pink ring and matching studded denim shoulder bag — complete with swirling blue crystals spelling “Blumarine.”

Related Niecy Nash Does Red Carpet Glamour With Her Wife Jessica Betts in Colorful Suit at American Music Awards 2022 Karrueche Tran Brings Dramatic Style in Sculpted Christian Siriano Dress to AMAs Red Carpet 2022 Cardi B Pops in Blue Cargo Pants, Leather Gloves & Boots for 'Tomorrow 2' Performance on AMAs 2022 Stage With GloRilla

Kim Petras attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Petras’ shoes couldn’t be seen beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s highly likely they featured a matching set of heeled boots, sandals or pumps in a similar denim texture, due to Petras’ and Blumarine’s penchants for monochrome ensembles.

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.



PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2022 AMAs.