Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Make Sparkling Red Carpet Debut at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Vans Sneakers & Glittery Dress With Hidden Heels

Hed: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just became red carpet official — and they looked damn good doing it. The in-demand couple posed for cameras at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30, an event for recognizing media and White House journalists. For the black-tie debut, the couple dressed in their formal best, with Kardashian looking especially ethereal in a gorgeous gleaming gown.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arriving to the 2022 White House Correspondents’ dinner held at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME For the event, Kardashian wore a stunning form-fitting silver Balenciaga gown crafted out of shimmering fabric. The sleeveless dress featured a conservative mock neck and a floor-sweeping skirt, which fell into a slight train. The 41-year-old reality star wore her waist-skimming dark hair in a wavy wet-look style, accessorizing with statement Lorraine Schwartz diamond stud earrings. For makeup, Kardashian wore her usual nude glam, favoring wispy lashes and a neutral lip. Kardashians’ shoes weren’t visible due to the elegant spill of her gown’s hem, but the star likely went with a stiletto heel given her height compared to Davidson.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arriving to the 2022 White House Correspondents’ dinner held at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME Speaking of Kim’s boyfriend, Davidson wore an event-appropriate tailored black Prada suit with a crisp white button-down and a slim black tie. The 28-year-old funnyman paired the look with black Vans sneakers featuring white laces and seams. The star also wore bold-framed rectangle Prada sunglasses to shield his eyes from all the camera flashes.

This is the first time the media-focused event has been held in two years due to COVID-19 concerns. The famous couple was invited to the event by Disney and ABC, which has a table at the event. Notably, Kardashian’s new reality show “The Kardashians” is on Disney-owned Hulu. This appearance marks the third time Kardashian has attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She also attended the event in 2010 and 2012 during President Obama’s time in office.

