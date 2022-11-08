Kim Kardashian Makes a High-Shine Arrival in See-Through Vinyl Dress & Booties at CFDA Awards 2022

Kim Kardashian took see-through style to new heights at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York.

The Skims founder, who will be honored with the Innovator Award for her successful shapewear line, arrived on the red carpet at Casa Cipriani in a see-through gown. Her ensemble featured a black corseted bodysuit base, overlaid with a see-through black column silhouette that was formed from glossy vinyl. Slicked-back hair and a glossy nude lip finished Kardashian’s attire.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kardashian completed her ensemble in a similar set of pointed-toe booties. The “Kardashians” star’s footwear included a calf-high silhouette with pointed toes, formed from smoky black see-through PVC. The glossy set, partially visible beneath the skirt of Kardashian’s transparent gown, was likely finished with 4-inch stiletto or block heels, as seen in their traditional silhouettes over the years.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

