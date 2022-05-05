Kim Cattrall Suits Up in Plunging Tuxedo & Bow Mules at Variety Power of Women 2022 NY

Kim Cattrall was sharply suited on the red carpet for Variety‘s Power of Women: New York event on Thursday night.

The “How I Met Your Father” star, who is one of the evening’s honorees, posed in a black tuxedo for the occasion. The set featured a blazer with slouched sleeves and a deep neckline, layered over a nude silk top with draped accents. Slim-fitting trousers completed her look.

Kim Cattrall attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Variety

When it came to shoes, the “Sex and the City” star opted for a set of low-heeled mules. Her gray suede pair featured sharp triangular toes, as well as V-shaped uppers. Completing the open-back pair were delicate bow accents, as well as paper-thin heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. The style finished Cattrall’s look with a feminine flourish, while remaining tonally neutral to complement the rest of her ensemble.

Variety‘s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Glasshouse in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime. The 2022 honorees include Drew Barrymore (World Central Kitchen), Camila Cabello (The Healing Justice Project), Kim Cattrall (The Actors Fund), Queen Latifah (Jalen Rose Leadership Academy), Amanda Seyfried (INARA – International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) and Venus Williams (The Yetunde Price Resource Center). The evening will also find The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc.’s CEO Topeka K. Sam awarded with the event’s debut Social Impact Award, launched in partnership with Google.

