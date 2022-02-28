×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kid Cudi Brings Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1 x Off-White Sneakers to the Red Carpet at 2022 SAG Awards

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
SAGKidCudi
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 80 Images

Kid Cudi took athletic sneakers to colorful new heights on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The rapper arrived in a black Louis Vuitton suit by Virgil Abloh, which featured glittering checkerboard panels made from pieces of Vuitton’s house monogram. Cudi’s trousers featured a black pleated skirt over their legs, adding a new take to layering on the red carpet. His ensemble was finished with a white collared shirt, rings and ombre sunglasses.

Kid Cudi at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Kid Cudi at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Cudi opted for a pair of Abloh’s Air Jordan 1 x Off-White sneakers—which also won FN’s Shoe of the Year award at our 2019 FNAA’s. The high-top style featured red, white and black leather paneled uppers, complete with blue stitching, Nike’s Swoosh logo, a red plastic Off-White hangtag and outsoles printed with “Air” graphics. The musician gave the pair his own spin by swapping its black laces for a contrasting neon orange and green set—one color on each foot—while leaving the laces undone.

Related

Hailee Steinfeld Is Sleek in Cutout Bra Dress and Hidden Platforms at 2022 SAG Awards

Salma Hayek Brings Hollywood Glamour to 2022 SAG Awards in Gold Metallic Platforms & Coral Gown

Kirsten Dunst Gets Glam in Sequined Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Hidden Heels with Jesse Plemons at 2022 SAG Awards

Kid Cudi, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Louis Vuitton, Air Jordan, Air Jordan 1, Off-White, Air Jordan 1 x Off-White, Virgil Abloh, sneakers, suit, skirt, red carpet
A closer look at Cudi’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top winners at the 2022 SAG Awards included “Coda,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “King Richard” and “West Wide Story.” On the TV side, “Squid Game,” “Succession” and “Ted Lasso.” The ceremony included an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs, and honored Helen Mirren with its Life Achievement Award.

The evening’s top awards went to Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Michael Keaton, Jung Ho-Yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Jean Smart, Jason Sudeikis and Kate Winslet. Presenters included Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

Discover all the celebrity arrivals at 2022 SAG Awards in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad